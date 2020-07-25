Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday، 25 July 2020 11:18 PM

New fire breaks out near officials' homes in Iran

In a new episode of the series of mysterious incidents and successive fires that have affected major installations and sites during the past weeks in Iran, Iranian news agencies, on Saturday, quoted the police and the fire department as saying that a diamond in a power line set fire to trees near the residence area of military officials in Tehran Friday evening.

The police and the fire department denied that the fire was caused by an explosion.

It is noteworthy that since late June, a series of fires and explosions were announced in military, industrial and nuclear sites, as well as oil refineries, power plants, factories and companies.
