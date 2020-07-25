Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 25 July 2020
Breaking
Former Unaoil manager sentenced to five years over Iraq bribery Iraq resumes int'l flights as total COVID-19 infections exceed 100,000 Finnish FM visited Iraq over bilateral ties, embassy's reopening U.S. provided over $46 million in coronavirus assistance for Iraq: embassy Iraq to impose nationwide curfew on Eid Adha holidays Iran executes another Kurdish inmate: human rights group Gunmen kill 11 villagers in northern Nigeria Iraq's PM Kadhimi meets Iranian parliament speaker for talks Iraq increases oil exports in July, still pumps above OPEC+ target Iraq's PM meets Iranian officials in Tehran to discuss several cooperation files
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Saturday، 25 July 2020 03:37 PM

Iranian judiciary says passengers on 'harassed' airliner can sue U.S. in Iran courts

Mahan Airline

Iran’s judiciary said on Saturday that passengers of an airliner that Tehran has said was “harassed” this week by an American fighter jet over Syria can sue the U.S. military for damages in Iranian courts. 


Iranian media said on Friday that several passengers on the Mahan Air flight heading from Tehran to Beirut were injured on Thursday after the pilot rapidly changed altitude to avoid collision with the U.S. jet. 


The U.S. military said its F-15 was at a safe distance and the fighter was conducting a visual inspection of the airliner as it passed near the Tanf garrison in Syria, home to U.S. forces. 


“All passengers on Mahan Air Flight 1152, Iranians and non-Iranian, can sue the terrorist U.S. military - commanders, perpetrators, supervisors and deputies - in Iranian courts for moral and physical damages,” Ali Bagheri-Kani, head of the judiciary’s human rights office was quoted as saying by the semi-official ILNA news agency.  


He said complainants could also take an international legal route through the International Civil Aviation Organization, the U.N agency that oversees international civil aviation agreements. 


He said Iranian courts follow laws that deal with human rights violations and “adventurist and terrorist acts of the United States in the region.” 
It was not clear if any passenger would sue the U.S. military. 

Iran said on Friday it had lodged a complaint with the ICAO. 


The incident was the latest in tensions between Tehran and Washington since President Donald Trump withdrew the United States in 2018 from Iran’s nuclear deal with six powers and reimposed sanctions that have battered Iran’s economy.  


Footage of the inside of the airliner broadcast by Iranian state TV on Friday showed a passenger lying immobile on the floor and another with a wounded nose and forehead.

Related Stories
Read
hassan-rouhani-iran

Iranian president urges coronavirus caution during religious festivities 25 July 2020 03:41 PM

Capture

Soviet-origin Sukhoi Su-27 intercepted Iranian plane over Syria: source 24 July 2020 12:07 AM

CPS

Trump, Saudi CP discuss King's health, regional updates 23 July 2020 10:01 PM

tr pu

Putin, Trump discuss Iran's nuclear arms program: Kremlin 23 July 2020 09:56 PM

salman

Saudi king, 84, has successful surgery: state news agency 23 July 2020 09:00 PM

sabah

Kuwait's emir arrives in the U.S. for medical treatment and is in a stable condition: KUNA 23 July 2020 08:56 PM

Abbas Mousavi

Iran Spokesman: Foreign governments may be behind cyberattacks on facilities 23 July 2020 08:50 PM

Presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin

Putin and Trump discussed arms control, Iran in phone call 23 July 2020 08:45 PM

Comments