Saturday, 25 July 2020
Friday، 24 July 2020 11:54 PM

Iraqi Forces Find Drone with 2kg of Explosives

The Iraqi security forces on Thursday found a drone with two kilograms of explosives on the roof of a building in the capital Baghdad, a statement said.

Iraq's Security Media Cell explained in a press release that the Detachments of the Federal Intelligence and the Investigation Agency in the Ministry of Interior have found a drone carrying a two-kilogram projectile over a facility in the area of al-Jadiriya in Baghdad.

"The projectile was dismantled and the drone was seized, and our security forces began a full investigation," it added.
