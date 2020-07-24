Iraqi Forces Find Drone with 2kg of Explosives

The Iraqi security forces on Thursday found a drone with two kilograms of explosives on the roof of a building in the capital Baghdad, a statement said.



Iraq's Security Media Cell explained in a press release that the Detachments of the Federal Intelligence and the Investigation Agency in the Ministry of Interior have found a drone carrying a two-kilogram projectile over a facility in the area of al-Jadiriya in Baghdad.



"The projectile was dismantled and the drone was seized, and our security forces began a full investigation," it added.