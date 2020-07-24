Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 25 July 2020
Breaking
Former Unaoil manager sentenced to five years over Iraq bribery Iraq resumes int'l flights as total COVID-19 infections exceed 100,000 Finnish FM visited Iraq over bilateral ties, embassy's reopening U.S. provided over $46 million in coronavirus assistance for Iraq: embassy Iraq to impose nationwide curfew on Eid Adha holidays Iran executes another Kurdish inmate: human rights group Gunmen kill 11 villagers in northern Nigeria Iraq's PM Kadhimi meets Iranian parliament speaker for talks Iraq increases oil exports in July, still pumps above OPEC+ target Iraq's PM meets Iranian officials in Tehran to discuss several cooperation files
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Friday، 24 July 2020 11:49 PM

Two Fighter Jets Harass Iranian Passenger Plane over Syrian Airspace

4
A couple of fighter jets on Thursday evening came close to an Iranian passenger plane over the Syrian airspace, causing the pilot to change altitude quickly to avoid collision, a report said.

IRIB news agency said that the incident resulted in the wounding of several passengers, claiming that the two aircrafts belonged to the United States, as cited by Reuters.

The news agency previously said that there was only one Israeli warplane which came close to the Iranian passenger plane but it later cited the pilot as saying that there were two fighters and that they identified themselves as American.

A footage has gone viral on social media showing a jet from the window of the plane as well as a passenger with some blood on his face.
Related Stories
Read
5

Iraqi Forces Find Drone with 2kg of Explosives 24 July 2020 11:54 PM

3

Massive Fire Burns over 250 Stores in Erbil 24 July 2020 11:47 PM

2

222 coronavirus cases registered in Kurdistan 24 July 2020 11:44 PM

1

Iraq`s Coronavirus cases reaches 104,711 24 July 2020 11:39 PM

halb

Halbousi highlights international community's support to Iraq 24 July 2020 12:41 AM

coronavirus iran

Iraqi coronavirus cases exceed 100,000 23 July 2020 11:20 PM

2187296-1417719884

Former Unaoil manager sentenced to five years over Iraq bribery 23 July 2020 08:24 PM

download

Iraq resumes int'l flights as total COVID-19 infections exceed 100,000 23 July 2020 08:00 PM

Comments