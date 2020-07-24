Two Fighter Jets Harass Iranian Passenger Plane over Syrian Airspace

A couple of fighter jets on Thursday evening came close to an Iranian passenger plane over the Syrian airspace, causing the pilot to change altitude quickly to avoid collision, a report said.



IRIB news agency said that the incident resulted in the wounding of several passengers, claiming that the two aircrafts belonged to the United States, as cited by Reuters.



The news agency previously said that there was only one Israeli warplane which came close to the Iranian passenger plane but it later cited the pilot as saying that there were two fighters and that they identified themselves as American.



A footage has gone viral on social media showing a jet from the window of the plane as well as a passenger with some blood on his face.