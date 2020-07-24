Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 25 July 2020
Breaking
Former Unaoil manager sentenced to five years over Iraq bribery Iraq resumes int'l flights as total COVID-19 infections exceed 100,000 Finnish FM visited Iraq over bilateral ties, embassy's reopening U.S. provided over $46 million in coronavirus assistance for Iraq: embassy Iraq to impose nationwide curfew on Eid Adha holidays Iran executes another Kurdish inmate: human rights group Gunmen kill 11 villagers in northern Nigeria Iraq's PM Kadhimi meets Iranian parliament speaker for talks Iraq increases oil exports in July, still pumps above OPEC+ target Iraq's PM meets Iranian officials in Tehran to discuss several cooperation files
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Friday، 24 July 2020 11:47 PM

Massive Fire Burns over 250 Stores in Erbil

3
More than 250 stores burned in a fire incident in central Erbil on Friday.

The incident took place in a local marketplace in Kurdistan neighborhood of the capital city, police said, confirming that no one was hurt in the fire.

“Firefighters arrived at the scene immediately and controlled the fire within hours as it was a huge blaze,” BasNews reporter said.

This was the third fire incident at the same marketplace within the past few years. Police said the majority of shop owners do not follow the safety regulations.a
Related Stories
Read
5

Iraqi Forces Find Drone with 2kg of Explosives 24 July 2020 11:54 PM

4

Two Fighter Jets Harass Iranian Passenger Plane over Syrian Airspace 24 July 2020 11:49 PM

2

222 coronavirus cases registered in Kurdistan 24 July 2020 11:44 PM

1

Iraq`s Coronavirus cases reaches 104,711 24 July 2020 11:39 PM

halb

Halbousi highlights international community's support to Iraq 24 July 2020 12:41 AM

coronavirus iran

Iraqi coronavirus cases exceed 100,000 23 July 2020 11:20 PM

2187296-1417719884

Former Unaoil manager sentenced to five years over Iraq bribery 23 July 2020 08:24 PM

download

Iraq resumes int'l flights as total COVID-19 infections exceed 100,000 23 July 2020 08:00 PM

Comments