Massive Fire Burns over 250 Stores in Erbil

More than 250 stores burned in a fire incident in central Erbil on Friday.



The incident took place in a local marketplace in Kurdistan neighborhood of the capital city, police said, confirming that no one was hurt in the fire.



“Firefighters arrived at the scene immediately and controlled the fire within hours as it was a huge blaze,” BasNews reporter said.



This was the third fire incident at the same marketplace within the past few years. Police said the majority of shop owners do not follow the safety regulations.a

