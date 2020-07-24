222 coronavirus cases registered in Kurdistan

The total number of coronavirus cases in the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has surpassed 12,000 on Friday.



The KRG's health ministry noted in a statement that at least 222 other people have been found positive for COVID-19 since yesterday while nine others lost their lives.



According to the press release, 101 infections were registered in the capital Erbil, 43 in Garmiyan area, 64 in Sulaimaniya, and 14 others in Duhok province.



At least four deaths were confirmed in Erbil, four others in Sulaimaniya, and another were in Garmiyan.



The new reports took the total number of cases to 12,038, while 6,595 patients have recovered and 464 others died due to the novel virus.