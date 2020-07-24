Iraq`s Coronavirus cases reaches 104,711

2,458 new infections of coronavirus over have been registered in Iraq during the past 24 hours, according to the ministry of health.



The ministry had also registered 90 new deaths since yesterday, the majority of which were in the capital Baghdad, Karbala, and Kurdistan Region's Sulaimaniya province.



Iraq has confirmed a total of 104,711 cases, out of which 71,268 patients have recovered and 4,212 others lost their lives since February.