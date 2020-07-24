Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 25 July 2020
Breaking
Former Unaoil manager sentenced to five years over Iraq bribery Iraq resumes int'l flights as total COVID-19 infections exceed 100,000 Finnish FM visited Iraq over bilateral ties, embassy's reopening U.S. provided over $46 million in coronavirus assistance for Iraq: embassy Iraq to impose nationwide curfew on Eid Adha holidays Iran executes another Kurdish inmate: human rights group Gunmen kill 11 villagers in northern Nigeria Iraq's PM Kadhimi meets Iranian parliament speaker for talks Iraq increases oil exports in July, still pumps above OPEC+ target Iraq's PM meets Iranian officials in Tehran to discuss several cooperation files
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Friday، 24 July 2020 11:39 PM

Iraq`s Coronavirus cases reaches 104,711

1
2,458 new infections of coronavirus over have been registered in Iraq during the past 24 hours, according to the ministry of health.
 
The ministry had also registered 90 new deaths since yesterday, the majority of which were in the capital Baghdad, Karbala, and Kurdistan Region's Sulaimaniya province.

Iraq has confirmed a total of 104,711 cases, out of which 71,268 patients have recovered and 4,212 others lost their lives since February.
Related Stories
Read
5

Iraqi Forces Find Drone with 2kg of Explosives 24 July 2020 11:54 PM

4

Two Fighter Jets Harass Iranian Passenger Plane over Syrian Airspace 24 July 2020 11:49 PM

3

Massive Fire Burns over 250 Stores in Erbil 24 July 2020 11:47 PM

2

222 coronavirus cases registered in Kurdistan 24 July 2020 11:44 PM

halb

Halbousi highlights international community's support to Iraq 24 July 2020 12:41 AM

coronavirus iran

Iraqi coronavirus cases exceed 100,000 23 July 2020 11:20 PM

2187296-1417719884

Former Unaoil manager sentenced to five years over Iraq bribery 23 July 2020 08:24 PM

download

Iraq resumes int'l flights as total COVID-19 infections exceed 100,000 23 July 2020 08:00 PM

Comments