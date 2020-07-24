Halbousi highlights international community's support to Iraq

Parliament Speaker Mohamed Al-Halbousi stressed Thursday, the importance of the international community standing with Iraq to overcome its economic crisis.



The media office of the Speaker of the House of Representatives stated in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), that "Al-Halbousi received the Finnish Foreign Minister Beca Havisto and discussed with him bilateral relations and the enhancement of friendship and cooperation between Iraq and Finland in the security and economic fields, in a way that serves the interests of the two friendly countries."



He added, "The meeting discussed the joint efforts that contributed to the victory over ISIS gangs, and the role of Finland in the international coalition, stressing the importance of continuing efforts to combat terrorism and cooperation in accordance with the principle of Iraq's sovereignty and stability; to eliminate ISIS, and end the file of the return of the displaced to their homes, and to achieve stability in the regions liberated. "