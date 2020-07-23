Iraqi coronavirus cases exceed 100,000

The Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment announced Thursday, that 2,361 cases and 80 deaths from the Coronavirus have been recorded during the past 24 hours, exceeding the 100,000.



The Ministry stated in a press release, "16,947 models were examined in all the specialized laboratories in Iraq for today, and thus the total number of models examined since the beginning of the disease registration is 861165 models."



"And 2258 cases of recovery were recorded during the same period."



On Wednesday, the Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment announced a new rise in the number of cases and deaths of the Corona virus during the past 24 hours, after it recorded 2706 infections and 92 deaths.



The total number of injuries in Iraq was 102,226, 4122 deaths, and 69,405 cures.