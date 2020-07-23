Eminent war: Is GNA willing to go in war with Egypt in Libya?

Amidst hasty international calls for a ceasefire in Libya, the Turkish presidency announced that it had agreed with Russia on forming a joint committee to work on a ceasefire in Libya, Al-Arabiya Arabic reported.



Ibrahim Calin, adviser to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, during a conference on Libya held Thursday in Brussels, that his country does not want a war with Egypt or any other country, as he put it, despite its assertion yesterday that it continues to support the factions of the Al-Wefaq government militarily against Libyan army.



Libya and the Syrian scenario



Amid reports that his country had moved thousands of Syrian fighters to Libyan territory, as well as the Pentagon also announced days before the presence of thousands of Syrian mercenaries, Calin indicated that no one wanted to turn Libya into Syria again.



Later in the day, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that a new batch of pro-Turkish factions comprising hundreds of fighters had reached Libyan territory, bringing the number of mercenaries to 16,500 so far.



The adviser to the Turkish President also pointed out that his country does not want the war in Libya between the factions or between countries to continue, calling for a return to the political agreement to stop the war and shooting, knowing that his country had earlier confirmed its adherence to the condition of the government-backed reconciliation government of Sirte And Al-Jafra to agree to the armistice.



He said: "The accumulation of military capabilities in eastern Libya does not serve the purposes of the political track," referring to the Libyan army's reinforcements, in preparation for any surprise attack on Sirte.



"We don't care about European sanctions."



As for the European dispute, he said that Turkey does not care about the threats of European sanctions, considering that Turkey's membership in the Union strengthens its regional and international role.



This comes after Turkey warned on Wednesday that it would not hesitate to "take the necessary measures" in Libya to support the factions of the reconciliation government facing the Libyan army.



Libya, which has the largest oil reserves in Africa, is witnessing a conflict between the Al-Wefaq forces supported by Ankara and the Libyan army, and tension has increased in recent weeks with Turkish interventions and its hinting of progress towards Sirte and Al-Jafra, which Egypt considered a threat to its national security, and threatened to intervene militarily if the Turkish forces advanced And militias towards the strategic coastal city.



It is noteworthy that, in addition to military support, Ankara is cooperating with Tripoli in the energy field in the eastern Mediterranean, where Turkey has carried out drilling for oil and gas exploration in recent months, which has angered neighboring countries.