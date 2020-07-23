Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 24 July 2020
Thursday، 23 July 2020 09:00 PM

Saudi king, 84, has successful surgery: state news agency

salman

Saudi Arabia’s 84-year-old ruler, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, underwent a successful operation to remove his gallbladder, state news agency SPA reported on Thursday, after he was admitted to hospital this week.

 

The king, who has ruled the world’s largest oil exporter and close U.S. ally since 2015, will stay in hospital for some time to receive treatment, SPA reported. 

King Salman, the custodian of Islam’s holiest sites, was admitted to hospital in the capital Riyadh, suffering from inflammation of the gallbladder on Monday.


He has since chaired a cabinet meeting via video call from hospital in the capital Riyadh on Tuesday and could be seen in a video behind a desk, reading and leafing through documents.


King Salman was crown prince and deputy premier for over 2-1/2 years from June 2012 before becoming king. He also served as governor of the Riyadh region for more than 50 years.

