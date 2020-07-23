Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 24 July 2020
Breaking
Former Unaoil manager sentenced to five years over Iraq bribery Iraq resumes int'l flights as total COVID-19 infections exceed 100,000 Finnish FM visited Iraq over bilateral ties, embassy's reopening U.S. provided over $46 million in coronavirus assistance for Iraq: embassy Iraq to impose nationwide curfew on Eid Adha holidays Iran executes another Kurdish inmate: human rights group Gunmen kill 11 villagers in northern Nigeria Iraq's PM Kadhimi meets Iranian parliament speaker for talks Iraq increases oil exports in July, still pumps above OPEC+ target Iraq's PM meets Iranian officials in Tehran to discuss several cooperation files
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Thursday، 23 July 2020 06:51 PM

Finnish FM visited Iraq over bilateral ties, embassy's reopening

EdnnNIFWAAExn0b
Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto on Thursday held meetings with top Iraqi officials over means to boost bilateral relations and the reopening of his country's embassy in the Iraqi capital after 30 years of closure.

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein welcomed the reopening of the Finnish Embassy in Baghdad at a joint press conference.

"Finland has offered assistance to Iraq in its war against the Islamic State. It is helping us in rebuilding the war-ravaged areas and provides assistance to confront the pandemic," Hussein told reporters.

During his meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, the visiting Finnish minister conveyed Finland's great expectation of Iraq's balanced relations with its neighbors, the region and the world, according to a statement by prime minister's media office.

Haavisto also highlighted his country's desire to build the best relations with Iraq, and to enhance cooperation between the two countries in various fields.

Al-Kadhimi praised Finland's positive stances in supporting Iraq in the political, economic and security fields, and expressed Iraq's desire to continue security cooperation with Finland within the international coalition against terrorism, according to the statement.

The Finland's top diplomat arrived in Baghdad on Wednesday night on an official visit to discuss bilateral relations between the two countries. Enditem
Related Stories
Read
halb

Halbousi highlights international community's support to Iraq 24 July 2020 12:41 AM

coronavirus iran

Iraqi coronavirus cases exceed 100,000 23 July 2020 11:20 PM

2187296-1417719884

Former Unaoil manager sentenced to five years over Iraq bribery 23 July 2020 08:24 PM

download

Iraq resumes int'l flights as total COVID-19 infections exceed 100,000 23 July 2020 08:00 PM

879876876576546546543543

Kurdistan PM meets with new US Consul General in Erbil 23 July 2020 12:09 AM

80c29511268fa35ce3e75849b312d03f_L

Kirkuk Reports Six More Deaths Due to Coronavirus, Totaling 184 22 July 2020 11:59 PM

ce999a5daa5e7f19e1c88266377338d7_L

Kurdistan Interior Ministry Reveals Details on Dalia Mahmoud’s Case 22 July 2020 11:57 PM

cfd6da4655120c505ad54e580d878057_L

Iraqi Trucks Delivering Logistic Support to US Forces Hit by Roadside Bombings 22 July 2020 11:54 PM

Comments