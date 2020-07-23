Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 23 July 2020
Breaking
U.S. provided over $46 million in coronavirus assistance for Iraq: embassy Iraq to impose nationwide curfew on Eid Adha holidays Iran executes another Kurdish inmate: human rights group Gunmen kill 11 villagers in northern Nigeria Iraq's PM Kadhimi meets Iranian parliament speaker for talks Iraq increases oil exports in July, still pumps above OPEC+ target Iraq's PM meets Iranian officials in Tehran to discuss several cooperation files German journalist 'kidnapped' in Iraq' as gov't faces pressure to rein in armed groups Iraq PM vows he 'won't allow threats' to Iran from Iraqi soil Iraqi MP predicts increase of COVID-19 cases over ease of restrictions
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Thursday، 23 July 2020 12:09 AM

Kurdistan PM meets with new US Consul General in Erbil

879876876576546546543543
On Wednesday, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani received the new US Consul General in Erbil, Rob Waller, who took the post at the beginning of July. According to a press statement released by Barzani's office, the prime minister congratulated Waller on his new appointment and wished him success in performing his new duties "in a manner that strengthens the existing relations and establishes the foundations of further cooperation between the United States and the Kurdistan Region." Barzani also said he wished Waller's predecessor Steven Fagin good luck in his new position at the US Embassy in Baghdad. During Fagin's tenure, he regularly met with a wide range of top Kurdish officials.
Related Stories
Read
80c29511268fa35ce3e75849b312d03f_L

Kirkuk Reports Six More Deaths Due to Coronavirus, Totaling 184 22 July 2020 11:59 PM

ce999a5daa5e7f19e1c88266377338d7_L

Kurdistan Interior Ministry Reveals Details on Dalia Mahmoud’s Case 22 July 2020 11:57 PM

cfd6da4655120c505ad54e580d878057_L

Iraqi Trucks Delivering Logistic Support to US Forces Hit by Roadside Bombings 22 July 2020 11:54 PM

01793db804da8a425a18947c5f9def39_L

Turkey Detains Ousted Kurdish Co-mayor 22 July 2020 11:50 PM

2272020164528werhwerhwerh

U.S. provided over $46 million in coronavirus assistance for Iraq: embassy 22 July 2020 04:55 PM

bR8Kr7k1

Iraq to impose nationwide curfew on Eid Adha holidays 22 July 2020 04:10 PM

4zxQ0IZK

Iraq's PM Kadhimi meets Iranian parliament speaker for talks 22 July 2020 03:55 PM

Rouhani_Kadhimi

Iranian president calls Iraqi premier’s visit ‘turning point’ 22 July 2020 01:51 PM

Comments