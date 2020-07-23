Kurdistan PM meets with new US Consul General in Erbil

On Wednesday, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani received the new US Consul General in Erbil, Rob Waller, who took the post at the beginning of July. According to a press statement released by Barzani's office, the prime minister congratulated Waller on his new appointment and wished him success in performing his new duties "in a manner that strengthens the existing relations and establishes the foundations of further cooperation between the United States and the Kurdistan Region." Barzani also said he wished Waller's predecessor Steven Fagin good luck in his new position at the US Embassy in Baghdad. During Fagin's tenure, he regularly met with a wide range of top Kurdish officials.