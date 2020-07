At least six people died from the novel coronavirus in Kirkuk within the past 24 hours, authorities from the disputed Kurdish province said on Wednesday. On Tuesday alone, 129 people were diagnosed with COVID-19, Saman Yaba, a spokesperson for Kirkuk’s health department, told BasNews. The total number of infections in Kirkuk has now reached 3,413, and the death toll has climbed to 184. According to Yaba, 1,522 patients remain hospitalized as active cases now.