Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 23 July 2020
Breaking
U.S. provided over $46 million in coronavirus assistance for Iraq: embassy Iraq to impose nationwide curfew on Eid Adha holidays Iran executes another Kurdish inmate: human rights group Gunmen kill 11 villagers in northern Nigeria Iraq's PM Kadhimi meets Iranian parliament speaker for talks Iraq increases oil exports in July, still pumps above OPEC+ target Iraq's PM meets Iranian officials in Tehran to discuss several cooperation files German journalist 'kidnapped' in Iraq' as gov't faces pressure to rein in armed groups Iraq PM vows he 'won't allow threats' to Iran from Iraqi soil Iraqi MP predicts increase of COVID-19 cases over ease of restrictions
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Wednesday، 22 July 2020 11:50 PM

Turkey Detains Ousted Kurdish Co-mayor

01793db804da8a425a18947c5f9def39_L
Turkish security forces on Tuesday detained the dismissed co-mayor of the Kurdish city of Batman, Mehmet Demir.

The Kurdish politician from the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) was taken into custody while leaving his party’s office in Batman.

Demir is facing charges as part of an investigation that was launched by the Diyarbakır Chief Public Prosecutor's Office on October 9, 2018. He is accused of links to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which is designated by Ankara as a “terrorist organization”.

Demir was previously detained on March 23, 2020, and was ousted from his post by the ministry of interior under the pretext that he was being investigated for membership in a terrorist organization, dissemination of terrorist propaganda and inciting animosity among society.

In the local elections of March 31, 2019, Demir was elected mayor of the predominantly Kurdish city of Batman after gaining 66 percent of the votes, however, he was replaced with a state trustee after Turkish interior ministry dismissed him.
Related Stories
Read
879876876576546546543543

Kurdistan PM meets with new US Consul General in Erbil 23 July 2020 12:09 AM

80c29511268fa35ce3e75849b312d03f_L

Kirkuk Reports Six More Deaths Due to Coronavirus, Totaling 184 22 July 2020 11:59 PM

ce999a5daa5e7f19e1c88266377338d7_L

Kurdistan Interior Ministry Reveals Details on Dalia Mahmoud’s Case 22 July 2020 11:57 PM

cfd6da4655120c505ad54e580d878057_L

Iraqi Trucks Delivering Logistic Support to US Forces Hit by Roadside Bombings 22 July 2020 11:54 PM

2272020164528werhwerhwerh

U.S. provided over $46 million in coronavirus assistance for Iraq: embassy 22 July 2020 04:55 PM

bR8Kr7k1

Iraq to impose nationwide curfew on Eid Adha holidays 22 July 2020 04:10 PM

4zxQ0IZK

Iraq's PM Kadhimi meets Iranian parliament speaker for talks 22 July 2020 03:55 PM

Rouhani_Kadhimi

Iranian president calls Iraqi premier’s visit ‘turning point’ 22 July 2020 01:51 PM

Comments