Wednesday, 22 July 2020
Wednesday، 22 July 2020 04:55 PM

U.S. provided over $46 million in coronavirus assistance for Iraq: embassy

On Wednesday, the United States has provided more than $46 million in coronavirus assistance for Iraq, the U.S. embassy said in a statement.

It added that the assistance included $33.1 million for health and International Disaster Assistance (IDA) humanitarian assistance.

“The funding includes more than $13 million in MRA humanitarian assistance to assist vulnerable people during the pandemic,” the embassy added.

In April the U.S. State Department said it was providing more than $25.6 million to Iraq as assistance to response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The United States said on March 2 that it had pledged $37 million in assistance for 25 countries including Iraq to fight against the virus.

As of Tuesday, Iraqi Ministry of Health has recorded 97,159 cases of the coronavirus, with 64,950 recoveries and 3,950 deaths.
