Wednesday, 22 July 2020
U.S. provided over $46 million in coronavirus assistance for Iraq: embassy Iraq to impose nationwide curfew on Eid Adha holidays Iran executes another Kurdish inmate: human rights group Gunmen kill 11 villagers in northern Nigeria Iraq's PM Kadhimi meets Iranian parliament speaker for talks Iraq increases oil exports in July, still pumps above OPEC+ target Iraq's PM meets Iranian officials in Tehran to discuss several cooperation files German journalist 'kidnapped' in Iraq' as gov't faces pressure to rein in armed groups Iraq PM vows he 'won't allow threats' to Iran from Iraqi soil Iraqi MP predicts increase of COVID-19 cases over ease of restrictions
Wednesday، 22 July 2020 04:10 PM

Iraq to impose nationwide curfew on Eid Adha holidays

The Iraqi government will announce a nationwide curfew during the Eid al-Adha holidays next week, officials said.

The decision came after health authorities warned about the coronavirus spread with the majority of people being reluctant to adhere to the instructions.

An official source from Iraq’s Health Ministry said no pedestrian or vehicle movements will be allowed during the Eid holidays to prevent people from large family gatherings which can further deteriorate the situation.

Iraq’s top cleric for the Shia majority, Ali al-Sistani, has announced 1st August as the first day of the Eid al-Adha. However, the Sunni Muslims will begin the Eid a day earlier as announced by Saudi Arabia.
