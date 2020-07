Iran executed another Kurdish inmate on Wednesday in Western Azarbaijan province, a human rights monitoring group said.



Kamil Qaderi Aqdam, from Delze village of Piranshahr, was arrested two years ago over a murder case, Hengaw Organization for Human Rights said.



He was hanged in the central prison of Naqadeh early morning on July 22.



According to Hengaw, Iran has executed at least six Kurds within the past week in Kermanshah and Western Azarbaijan provinces.