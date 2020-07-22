Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday، 22 July 2020 03:55 PM

Iraq's PM Kadhimi meets Iranian parliament speaker for talks

On Wednesday, the Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi held a meeting with Iranian speaker of parliament Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf in Tehran to discuss expansion of economic and trade ties between Iran and Iraq.

During the talks, al-Kadhimi said that Iran and Iraq have a historic record of relations and that the religious values and economic interests of both countries are remarkable.

He added that Iraq fought the Takfiris and Iran stood by Iraqi people and government from the beginning. Iraq will never forget that Iran is an important neighbor and moves toward expansion of economic, cultural, and security relations with Iran.

He added that Iraq will not allow its soil to become a security threat against Iran.

On his part, Qalibaf said that Iraq is important for every single Iranian; however, the two countries had a special time during rule of the criminal Saddam in Iraq.

Trade and tourism statistics show that Tehran and Baghdad are determined to maximize relations in different fields. Of course, the outbreak of the coronavirus has caused some recess and lockdown, he said.

The speaker said that the expansion of trade and economic relations with Iraq, as a strategic partner of Iran, is a highest priority.

He said that Iran felt the duty to help Iraq out in the savage attacks of the ISIS terrorists; and thank God, Iraq could get rid of them with the help of Iraqi Armed Forces, people, and the Popular Mobilization Forces.

Qalibaf added that Iran believes that as long as foreign forces are in the region, stability will not be restored.


A group of high-ranking Iranian officials and parliamentarians, as well as some top-ranking Iraqis, including six ministers, were present in the meeting.
