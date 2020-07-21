Iraq PM vows he 'won't allow threats' to Iran from Iraqi soil

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi said on a trip to Tehran on Tuesday that Iraq would not allow any aggression against Iran coming from its territory.



Speaking at a news conference alongside Iranian President Hassan Rouhani ahead of a meeting with Iran's supreme leader, al-Kadhimi alluded to Iraq's concern not to become a battlefield between arch-enemies Iran and the United States.



The Iraqi prime minister faces a tough balancing act between Tehran and Washington, which have come close to open conflict in the region, particularly on Iraqi soil, over the past year.



At home, al-Kadhimi faces increasing pressure from Iran-aligned groups that perceive him as siding with the US, because he has indicated he wants to curb the power of Iranian-backed militias and political parties.



"The people of Iraq want good relations with Iran based on the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of both countries," he told the news conference, carried live by Iranian state television.



"Iraq is a country that won't allow any aggression or challenge to Iran from its territory."