Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 21 July 2020
Breaking
Iraqi MP predicts increase of COVID-19 cases over ease of restrictions Iraq struggles to maintain power balance Iraqi PM, Iranian FM underline need to support regional security 3 rockets land near U.S. embassy in Baghdad ISIS claims responsibility for killing of Iraqi army commander Iraq's PM Kadhimi to meet Iranian FM on Sunday Iraq eases anti-COVID-19 restrictions due to economic impacts Drone strikes target Iranian, regime force in Syria Iraq reports 2,049 new COVID-19 cases, more than 1,900 recoveries Iraq to reopen airports to international flights July 23: state media
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Tuesday، 21 July 2020 03:59 PM

Turkey Continues Bombarding Kurdistan Region Borders

1
The Turkish army is bombarding Kurdistan Region border areas for the third day in a row, said a local official in Duhok province.

Ankara has recently launched a large-scale operation deep into Kurdistan Region territories against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

Head of the local administration of Deraluka, Amedi district of Duhok, told BasNews on Tuesday that the Turkish bombardments have caused massive damages to the welfare of the people in the border villages.

“The bombardments continue for the third consecutive day, and they have destroyed multiple farmlands and pastures in the area,” Sami Oshana said.

Out of 57 villages within the administration of Deraluka subdistrict, 45 have been already evacuated in fear of the continued clashes, Oshana added, noting that seven civilians have been killed in the past two years by the military conflicts between Turkey and PKK.

“Two locals have also gone missing since the beginning of the tensions.”

The official renewed a call on the PKK to remove its fighters from the civilian-populated areas as their presence attracts further bombardments.
Related Stories
Read
1

WHO Mobile Clinics Prove Value in Serving People in Mosul Amid Coronavirus Crisis 21 July 2020 03:56 PM

bashir

Sudan adjourns trial against Bashir and allies on trial for 1989 coup 21 July 2020 02:46 PM

PM kadhimi BP

Iraqi prime minister visits Tehran, to meet Supreme Leader 21 July 2020 02:14 PM

4

Saudi Arabia Announces July 31st as First Day of Eid al-Adha 21 July 2020 12:59 AM

3

Fierce Clashes Erupt Between Iraqi Forces and Protesters in Dhi Qar 21 July 2020 12:57 AM

2

Kurdistan COVID-19 Cases Reach 11,109 21 July 2020 12:55 AM

1

Peshmerga, Iraqi Defense Ministry Discuss Disputed Areas 21 July 2020 12:54 AM

Covid-19-coronavirus-1-1

Iraqi MP predicts increase of COVID-19 cases over ease of restrictions 20 July 2020 10:28 PM

Comments