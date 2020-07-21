Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 21 July 2020
Tuesday، 21 July 2020 12:59 AM

Saudi Arabia Announces July 31st as First Day of Eid al-Adha

Saudi Arabia on Monday announced July 31st as the first day of Eid al-Adha, which is one of the Muslims' annual holy feasts.

A statement by Saudi Arabia's Supreme Court pointed out that Tuesday, July 21, will mark the 30th of Dhu Al Qaeda, while Wednesday would be the first day of Dhu Al Hijja, based on which Friday, July 31st will mark the first day of Eid al-Adha.

This came after the moonsighting committees confirmed the beginning of the 12th month of the Islamic calendar.
