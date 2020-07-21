Fierce Clashes Erupt Between Iraqi Forces and Protesters in Dhi Qar

Fierce clashes were reported on Monday between the Iraqi security forces and anti-government protesters in the southern province of Dhi Qar, a report said.



Hundreds of protesters took to the streets in al-Nasiriyah city of Dhi Qar province to protest against corruption and lack of government services, as reported by Asharq Al-Awsat.



The angry demonstrators crossed the Hadarat Bridge on their tuk-tuk vehicles and motorcycles and headed towards al-Haboubi Square while chanting against the government’s corruption and demanding the removal of local officials.



The protesters also gathered in front of Dhi Qar Oil Company and blocked three of its gates with burning tires, the report added.