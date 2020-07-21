Kurdistan COVID-19 Cases Reach 11,109

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) reported on Monday that the total number of coronavirus infections across the region has now reached 11,109.



The health ministry said in a statement that it had confirmed 258 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours.



At least 162 people were found positive for COVID-19 in the capital Erbil, 34 in Garmiyan area, 50 in Sulaimaniya, ten in Halabja, and two others were in Duhok province.



According to the press release, seven more people have also died due to the coronavirus in the region since yesterday, taking the death toll to 419.



However, the health ministry has recorded a total of 6,044 recoveries while there are currently 4,646 active cases.