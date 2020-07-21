Peshmerga, Iraqi Defense Ministry Discuss Disputed Areas

A delegation from the Iraqi Defense Ministry on Monday landed in Kurdistan Region's capital Erbil to discuss the security of the disputed areas with officials from the Ministry of Peshmerga.



Jamal Imniki, the Chief of General Staff of the Peshmerga, told reporters that the two sides are close to reaching an agreement to fill the security gap in the disputed territories, and that talks between Erbil and Baghdad would continue.



Maj. Gen. Tahsin Khafaji, a spokesperson for Iraq's Joint Operation Command, said that their discussions are for making more connections between the Peshmerga and Iraqi army and set joint coordination rooms to combat the Islamic State (IS) in the region.



The two ministries had recently held three other meetings in hopes of reaching an agreement on joint military operations against the Islamic State, which has lately regrouped itself in various areas.