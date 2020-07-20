Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 21 July 2020
Breaking
Iraqi MP predicts increase of COVID-19 cases over ease of restrictions Iraq struggles to maintain power balance Iraqi PM, Iranian FM underline need to support regional security 3 rockets land near U.S. embassy in Baghdad ISIS claims responsibility for killing of Iraqi army commander Iraq's PM Kadhimi to meet Iranian FM on Sunday Iraq eases anti-COVID-19 restrictions due to economic impacts Drone strikes target Iranian, regime force in Syria Iraq reports 2,049 new COVID-19 cases, more than 1,900 recoveries Iraq to reopen airports to international flights July 23: state media
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Monday، 20 July 2020 02:24 PM

Iran executes man accused of spying for U.S., Israel

Iran flags

An Iranian accused of spying for U.S. and Israeli intelligence was executed on Monday, according to Iran’s official IRIB news agency.  


Last month, the judiciary said Mahmoud Mousavi-Majd, who was arrested in 2018, had spied on former Revolutionary Guards commander Qassem Soleimani, adding however that the case was not connected to Soleimani’s killing earlier this year. 


On Jan. 3, a U.S. drone strike in Iraq killed Soleimani, leader of the Revolutionary Guards’ Quds Force. Washington had accused Soleimani of masterminding attacks by Iran-aligned militias on U.S. forces in the region. 


The execution comes at a time when millions of Iranians have taken to social media to protest against the death sentences awarded to three men accused of participating in anti-government protests last November. 


Their executions have been suspended, one of their attorneys, Babak Paknia, said on Sunday.

 

Rights activists said the sentences for the three men were aimed at intimidating future protesters. 


Witnesses said security forces fired tear gas last Thursday to disperse demonstrators in the southwestern city of Behbahan who were protesting against economic problems but also the death sentences against the three men. 


The Farsi hashtag “Don’t execute” was tweeted millions of times last week. 

Related Stories
Read
sisi and haftar

Egypt’s lawmakers to vote on deploying troops to Libya 20 July 2020 02:35 PM

plane crash

Work begins on black boxes from Ukrainian jet downed by Iran 20 July 2020 02:29 PM

thjc-Gulf-Sky

US-sought tanker ‘hijacked’ off UAE now in Iran: ILO 19 July 2020 09:09 PM

conte

Macron, Merkel, Conte urge respecting UN arms embargo in Libya 19 July 2020 09:01 PM

protest Iran

Iran’s judiciary has suspended execution sentences of three men linked to November anti-government protests: lawyer 19 July 2020 04:08 PM

iran power plant fire

Blast at power plant in Iran’s central Isfahan province: IRNA 19 July 2020 04:04 PM

iran

Iranian health officials play down president's figure of 25 million people infected 19 July 2020 03:53 PM

fire

Fire at factory in northwest Iran: ILNA 19 July 2020 03:48 PM

Comments