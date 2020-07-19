Macron, Merkel, Conte urge respecting UN arms embargo in Libya

The leaders of France, Germany and Italy on Saturday (Jul 18) threatened for the first time to use sanctions against countries that continued to violate a United Nations arms embargo on Libya, Reuters reported.



French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte urged "all foreign actors to end their increasing interference and to fully respect the arms embargo established by the United Nations Security Council" in a joint statement issued by the French presidency after meeting in Brussels.



"We are ready to consider the possible use of sanctions if the breaches of the embargo at sea, on land or in the air continue, and look forward to the proposals that the High Representative of the European Union for foreign affairs and security policy will make in this regard," they said.