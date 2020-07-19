Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 20 July 2020
Iraqi PM, Iranian FM underline need to support regional security 3 rockets land near U.S. embassy in Baghdad ISIS claims responsibility for killing of Iraqi army commander Iraq's PM Kadhimi to meet Iranian FM on Sunday Iraq eases anti-COVID-19 restrictions due to economic impacts Drone strikes target Iranian, regime force in Syria Iraq reports 2,049 new COVID-19 cases, more than 1,900 recoveries Iraq to reopen airports to international flights July 23: state media Iraq to resume oil exports to Jordan One third of Iraqis expected to be living in poverty by year's end
Sunday، 19 July 2020 09:01 PM

Macron, Merkel, Conte urge respecting UN arms embargo in Libya

The leaders of France, Germany and Italy on Saturday (Jul 18) threatened for the first time to use sanctions against countries that continued to violate a United Nations arms embargo on Libya, Reuters reported.


French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte urged "all foreign actors to end their increasing interference and to fully respect the arms embargo established by the United Nations Security Council" in a joint statement issued by the French presidency after meeting in Brussels.


"We are ready to consider the possible use of sanctions if the breaches of the embargo at sea, on land or in the air continue, and look forward to the proposals that the High Representative of the European Union for foreign affairs and security policy will make in this regard," they said.

US-sought tanker ‘hijacked’ off UAE now in Iran: ILO 19 July 2020 09:09 PM

Iran’s judiciary has suspended execution sentences of three men linked to November anti-government protests: lawyer 19 July 2020 04:08 PM

Blast at power plant in Iran’s central Isfahan province: IRNA 19 July 2020 04:04 PM

Iranian health officials play down president's figure of 25 million people infected 19 July 2020 03:53 PM

Fire at factory in northwest Iran: ILNA 19 July 2020 03:48 PM

Iraq eases anti-COVID-19 restrictions due to economic impacts 18 July 2020 11:15 PM

Drone strikes target Iranian, regime force in Syria 18 July 2020 11:11 PM

Iran sends downed Ukrainian plane’s black box to France 18 July 2020 03:03 PM

