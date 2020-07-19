Supreme Judicial Chairman receives Iranian FM

The head of the Supreme Judicial Council, Faeq Zaidan, received on Sunday, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif at his office in Baghdad.



"The head of the Supreme Judicial Council received the Iranian foreign minister and his accompanying delegation at his office in Baghdad," the council said in a statement, received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA).



The statement added, "The two sides discussed strengthening judicial and legal cooperation between the two countries on common issues," noting that "the meeting was attended by the chief prosecutor and head of the Judicial Supervision Authority and a number of Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs employees accompanying the visiting delegation."