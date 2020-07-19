Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 20 July 2020
Sunday، 19 July 2020 08:45 PM

Despite Tehran's destructive behavior, Salih, Zarif talk regional security

Despite Iran's destructive behavior in Iraq and the region, Iraqi President Barham Salih met on July 19 at the Baghdad Palace with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif alongside with his delegation.


The President stressed the depth of the historical ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran. There is a need for broadening the horizons of mutual cooperation between the two countries across all the fields, he added.


Moreover, he emphasized Iraq's eagerness to be a factor for stability and a point of cooperation and inclusion for all regional and international states in a way that promotes regional peace and security.


The region is in need for building a balanced relation, a joint cooperation and understanding and a clear vision to reach effective and meaningful solutions to the crises and the tensions by adopting a constructive and frank dialogue among all international actors, Salih stated.

