Iraqi PM, Iranian FM underline need to support regional security

On Sunday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, during a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Zarif, called for supporting the security and stability of the Middle East region.



A government statement quoted Al-Kadhimi as confirming the importance of bilateral relations between Iraq and Iran and the necessity of developing them in various fields with the aim of meeting the interests of Iraqis and Iranians.



"Iraq seeks to assert its balanced and positive role in making peace and progress in the region, which will be reflected on its people, with more prosperity and sustainable development, Al-Kadhimi added.



On his part, Zarif expressed his country's keenness to start a new stage of cooperation between both sides, stressing the importance of activating agreements signed between Iraq and Iran in various sectors.



The Iranian minister previously met his Iraqi Counterpart Fuad Hussein, discussing bilateral relations between both sides and the upcoming visit soon.



Zarif said in a joint press conference with Hussein that his country supports a strong, peaceful Iraq, welcoming Iraq's active role in the region.



Meanwhile, Hussein said he discussed with Zarif about respecting Iraqi sovereignty and common interests.



Today on an official visit, Zarif arrived in Iraq during which he will also meet with Iraqi President Barham Salih and other leaders of the country's political blocs.