Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 20 July 2020
Breaking
Iraqi PM, Iranian FM underline need to support regional security 3 rockets land near U.S. embassy in Baghdad ISIS claims responsibility for killing of Iraqi army commander Iraq's PM Kadhimi to meet Iranian FM on Sunday Iraq eases anti-COVID-19 restrictions due to economic impacts Drone strikes target Iranian, regime force in Syria Iraq reports 2,049 new COVID-19 cases, more than 1,900 recoveries Iraq to reopen airports to international flights July 23: state media Iraq to resume oil exports to Jordan One third of Iraqis expected to be living in poverty by year's end
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 19 July 2020 04:51 PM

3 rockets land near U.S. embassy in Baghdad

8-10
Three Katyusha rockets landed Sunday near the U.S. embassy at the heavily fortified Green Zone in central the Iraqi capital Baghdad, an Interior Ministry source said.

The attack took place in the afternoon when the three rockets landed near the U.S. embassy in the Green Zone, which houses some of the main Iraqi government offices and some foreign embassies, the source told the Baghdad Post on condition of anonymity.

There were no immediate reports on casualties, the source said.

The Green Zone has been frequently targeted by insurgents' mortar and rocket attacks. The roughly 10-square-km zone is located on the west bank of the Tigris River, which bisects the Iraqi capital.

The U.S. embassy and other Iraqi military bases, where U.S. troops stationed, have been frequently targeted by insurgent mortar and rocket attacks.

The attack came hours after Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif arrived in Baghdad for talks with Iraqi leaders.

The Iraqi-U.S. relations have witnessed a tension since Jan. 3 when a U.S. drone struck a convoy at Baghdad airport, which killed Qassem Soleimani, former commander of the Quds Force of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy chief of Iraq's paramilitary Hashd Shaabi forces.

The U.S. airstrike prompted the Iraqi parliament on Jan. 5 to pass a resolution requiring the government to end the presence of foreign forces in the country.

More than 5,000 U.S. troops have been deployed in Iraq to support the Iraqi forces in the battles against the Islamic State militants, mainly providing training and advising to the Iraqi forces.
Related Stories
Read
ZZZ fm

Supreme Judicial Chairman receives Iranian FM 19 July 2020 08:55 PM

z

Despite Tehran's destructive behavior, Salih, Zarif talk regional security 19 July 2020 08:45 PM

8da990c1-f9ea-4730-a8fc-265d0957fa9c

Iraqi PM, Iranian FM underline need to support regional security 19 July 2020 05:09 PM

525229Image1

ISIS claims responsibility for killing of Iraqi army commander 19 July 2020 12:54 AM

38276c9bad11cdd154762b0d069a8e47_L

Iraq's PM Kadhimi to meet Iranian FM on Sunday 18 July 2020 11:27 PM

thumbs_b_c_00f1e109ae8b6b4a7f4cb622715f03c6

Turkish forces 'neutralize' 3 PKK terrorists in N. Iraq 18 July 2020 11:08 PM

covid-19-Coronavirus-Iraq-Irak

Iraq reports 2,049 new COVID-19 cases, more than 1,900 recoveries 18 July 2020 07:18 PM

PM kadhimi BP

Iraqi PM to visit Saudi, Iran in diplomatic balancing act 18 July 2020 02:55 PM

Comments