Sunday, 19 July 2020
Saturday، 18 July 2020 11:27 PM

Iraq's PM Kadhimi to meet Iranian FM on Sunday

38276c9bad11cdd154762b0d069a8e47_L

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi is set to receive the Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Sunday.

Accompanied by a “high-level diplomatic delegation”, the Iranian foreign minister will also meet his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein.

This will be Zarif’s fourth trip to Baghdad since he is in the office as the foreign minister of Iran.

The visit comes only days after French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian traveled to Baghdad and Erbil amid the concerns over the new coronavirus outbreak.

The Iraqi prime minister travel to Saudi Arabia and Iran back-to-back next week, carefully balancing ties to regional rivals in his first foreign trip as premier, officials said Saturday.

Baghdad has often found itself caught in the tug-of-war between Riyadh, Tehran and even Washington, which the premier is also set to visit within the next few weeks.





