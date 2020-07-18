Iraq eases anti-COVID-19 restrictions due to economic impacts

An Iraqi health official said Saturday that the recent decisions of the health authorities to ease some anti-COVID-19 restrictions were taken due to the heavy economic impacts on the war-shattered country.



Ryadh Abdul-Amir, head of the Health Department, said in a statement that most of the country's families are living in a critical situation because of the strict health preventive measures in various life aspects, and there is no way to assist them by the government.



Abdul-Amir, who is also a member of the country's Higher Committee for Health and National Safety, said that "the committee decided to open some important economic activities, but this does not mean (freely) launching coexistence with the virus, and does not mean that we controlled it, and certainly doesn't mean lifting all restriction measures."



"Reducing partial curfew hours would entail a focus on compliance with personal preventive measures," Abdul-Amir said.



Abdul-Amir's comments came as the Iraqi Health Ministry reported 2,049 COVID-19 cases during the day, bringing the total nationwide infections to 90,220.



The ministry reported 75 more deaths, raising the death toll from the infectious virus to 3,691.



It also said that 1,997 people recovered during the day, bringing the total recoveries from the disease to 58,492.



Since the outbreak of the coronavirus, Iraq has been taking measures to contain the pandemic.