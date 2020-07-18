Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 19 July 2020
Breaking
ISIS claims responsibility for killing of Iraqi army commander Iraq's PM Kadhimi to meet Iranian FM on Sunday Iraq eases anti-COVID-19 restrictions due to economic impacts Drone strikes target Iranian, regime force in Syria Iraq reports 2,049 new COVID-19 cases, more than 1,900 recoveries Iraq to reopen airports to international flights July 23: state media Iraq to resume oil exports to Jordan One third of Iraqis expected to be living in poverty by year's end Iran reports 2,500 new coronavirus cases Iraq, France FMs urges Iraq to keep away from regional tensions
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Saturday، 18 July 2020 11:11 PM

Drone strikes target Iranian, regime force in Syria

f6784b98f5f585ae1ff8a347096bda9e_L
 Drone airstrikes on Saturday targeted the Iranian and regime forces in Syria's eastern countryside of Hama, a war monitor said.

The air raids hit the positions of Iranian and Tehran-backed militias in the area of Sallamiyah where the regime forces and loyaltists are also present, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said in a report.

"However, no casualties have been reported yet," the Britain-based monitoring group added.

Meanwhile, similar explosions were heard in al-Bokamal countryside of Deir ez-Zor province on Saturday afternoon.
Related Stories
Read
754a49bfc76139a27c90a78bdcacc14b_L

Iraq eases anti-COVID-19 restrictions due to economic impacts 18 July 2020 11:15 PM

Ukraine plane crash

Iran sends downed Ukrainian plane’s black box to France 18 July 2020 03:03 PM

Nantes church

Fire destroys organ, shatters stained glass at Nantes cathedral in France 18 July 2020 02:53 PM

hassan-rouhani-iran

Rouhani warns 25 million infected as Iran reimposes restrictions 18 July 2020 02:44 PM

6

WHO preparing full mission to China to study virus origins 18 July 2020 01:19 AM

5

Recent spike in Canadian coronavirus cases is worrying, says medical official 18 July 2020 12:51 AM

4

Mexico's president to donate part of salary to coronavirus effort 18 July 2020 12:13 AM

3

Polish 'LGBT-free' town weighs risk of losing EU funds 18 July 2020 12:10 AM

Comments