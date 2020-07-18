Drone strikes target Iranian, regime force in Syria

Drone airstrikes on Saturday targeted the Iranian and regime forces in Syria's eastern countryside of Hama, a war monitor said.



The air raids hit the positions of Iranian and Tehran-backed militias in the area of Sallamiyah where the regime forces and loyaltists are also present, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said in a report.



"However, no casualties have been reported yet," the Britain-based monitoring group added.



Meanwhile, similar explosions were heard in al-Bokamal countryside of Deir ez-Zor province on Saturday afternoon.