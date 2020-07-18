Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 19 July 2020
Breaking
ISIS claims responsibility for killing of Iraqi army commander Iraq's PM Kadhimi to meet Iranian FM on Sunday Iraq eases anti-COVID-19 restrictions due to economic impacts Drone strikes target Iranian, regime force in Syria Iraq reports 2,049 new COVID-19 cases, more than 1,900 recoveries Iraq to reopen airports to international flights July 23: state media Iraq to resume oil exports to Jordan One third of Iraqis expected to be living in poverty by year's end Iran reports 2,500 new coronavirus cases Iraq, France FMs urges Iraq to keep away from regional tensions
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Saturday، 18 July 2020 11:08 PM

Turkish forces 'neutralize' 3 PKK terrorists in N. Iraq

thumbs_b_c_00f1e109ae8b6b4a7f4cb622715f03c6
Turkish security forces "neutralized" three PKK terrorists in air-backed anti-terror operations in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

The terrorists were neutralized in northern Iraq’s Zap region, the ministry said on Twitter.

Turkish authorities often use the term "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the European Union -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.
Related Stories
Read
525229Image1

ISIS claims responsibility for killing of Iraqi army commander 19 July 2020 12:54 AM

38276c9bad11cdd154762b0d069a8e47_L

Iraq's PM Kadhimi to meet Iranian FM on Sunday 18 July 2020 11:27 PM

covid-19-Coronavirus-Iraq-Irak

Iraq reports 2,049 new COVID-19 cases, more than 1,900 recoveries 18 July 2020 07:18 PM

PM kadhimi BP

Iraqi PM to visit Saudi, Iran in diplomatic balancing act 18 July 2020 02:55 PM

7

French Foreign Minister in Erbil, Says Medical Aid to Arrive Soon 18 July 2020 01:20 AM

2

Iraq Confirms over 2,000 New COVID-19 Cases 17 July 2020 08:40 PM

1

KRG Asks for Its Constitutional Rights, Rejects Anything Less: PM Barzani 17 July 2020 08:38 PM

hussein

Iraq, France discuss security issues, regional situation 17 July 2020 06:30 PM

Comments