Iraq reports 2,049 new COVID-19 cases, more than 1,900 recoveries

On Saturday, the Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment said it had recorded 2,049 new coronavirus infections, 75 deaths, and 1,997 recoveries over the past 24 hours.



The ministry mentioned in a statement that 15,229 tests were carried out over the same period, raising the total to 777,287 since the outbreak of the new disease in Iraq in late February.



According to official data, about 59,000 patients have recovered from the disease, which is about 65 percent of the total infection numbers. There are reportedly just over 90,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 28,037 active cases, and 3,691 fatalities across the country.



The Iraqi government’s High National Health and Safety Committee announced on Thursday that it was lifting some of current coronavirus pandemic restrictions across the country, including allowing airports to reopen on July 23.

