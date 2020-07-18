Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 18 July 2020
Breaking
Iraq to reopen airports to international flights July 23: state media Iraq to resume oil exports to Jordan One third of Iraqis expected to be living in poverty by year's end Iran reports 2,500 new coronavirus cases Iraq, France FMs urges Iraq to keep away from regional tensions Iraq’s raid on Iran-backed militias: Is the new PM ready to rein them in? Iraq bans parties, tribes from carrying weapons Iraqi PM to visit Iran next week Iran executes three political prisoners, upholds more death verdicts Iraq reports 2,110 new coronavirus cases, 87 deaths
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Saturday، 18 July 2020 01:20 AM

French Foreign Minister in Erbil, Says Medical Aid to Arrive Soon

7
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian arrived in Erbil late on Thursday and promised that a shipment of medical supplies would arrive soon from France to help Kurdistan Region fight the COVID-19 outbreak.

Drian made the statement during a press conference he held with Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani, who underscored the role of France throughout the challenges in and between Kurdistan Region and Iraq.

“We thank France and its President Macron, who had a great role in easing the tensions in the region and between Baghdad and Erbil,” Barzani said. “France was a great partner in fighting IS alongside the anti-IS coalition.”

The Kurdish president emphasized that France’s support was still crucial for Iraq and Kurdistan Region to continue the war against terrorism.

On his turn, the French foreign minister highlighted the role of Kurdistan Region in hosting the Syrian refugees and Iraqi IDPs who fled the Islamic State (IS) attacks, saying that his country has previously supported these people taking refuge in Kurdistan, and it will continue to help them.

Drian also confirmed that France is implementing two projects to help Kurdistan Region further develop. Among the projects are “funding Duhok’s water system” and “providing financial support to a hospital in Halabja”.
Related Stories
Read
2

Iraq Confirms over 2,000 New COVID-19 Cases 17 July 2020 08:40 PM

1

KRG Asks for Its Constitutional Rights, Rejects Anything Less: PM Barzani 17 July 2020 08:38 PM

hussein

Iraq, France discuss security issues, regional situation 17 July 2020 06:30 PM

siemens

Kadhemi discusses with Siemens delegation power energy development in Iraq 17 July 2020 06:14 PM

troops

National Security, US-led Coalition review updates of withdrawing troops from Iraq 17 July 2020 06:12 PM

iran

Iran shells Erbil's Hajj Omeran town: Italian NGO 17 July 2020 05:54 PM

nimrq

Baghdad Post chief editor says received death threat on Twitter 17 July 2020 03:29 PM

523851Image1

Iraq to reopen airports to international flights July 23: state media 16 July 2020 06:01 PM

Comments