French Foreign Minister in Erbil, Says Medical Aid to Arrive Soon

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian arrived in Erbil late on Thursday and promised that a shipment of medical supplies would arrive soon from France to help Kurdistan Region fight the COVID-19 outbreak.



Drian made the statement during a press conference he held with Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani, who underscored the role of France throughout the challenges in and between Kurdistan Region and Iraq.



“We thank France and its President Macron, who had a great role in easing the tensions in the region and between Baghdad and Erbil,” Barzani said. “France was a great partner in fighting IS alongside the anti-IS coalition.”



The Kurdish president emphasized that France’s support was still crucial for Iraq and Kurdistan Region to continue the war against terrorism.



On his turn, the French foreign minister highlighted the role of Kurdistan Region in hosting the Syrian refugees and Iraqi IDPs who fled the Islamic State (IS) attacks, saying that his country has previously supported these people taking refuge in Kurdistan, and it will continue to help them.



Drian also confirmed that France is implementing two projects to help Kurdistan Region further develop. Among the projects are “funding Duhok’s water system” and “providing financial support to a hospital in Halabja”.