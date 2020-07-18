Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 18 July 2020
Saturday، 18 July 2020 12:51 AM

Recent spike in Canadian coronavirus cases is worrying, says medical official

A recent spike in coronavirus cases in Canada is worrying and can be linked to groups of young people gathering in bars and nightclubs and at parties, a top medical official said on Friday.

“When we examine recent trends in case reporting, there is some cause for concern. After a period of steady decline, daily case counts have started to rise,” deputy chief public health officer Howard Njoo told a briefing.

Njoo said the daily case count had risen to an average of 350 over the last week up from 300 a day earlier in July. More than 430 cases were reported on Thursday.

“This coincides with increasing reports of individuals contracting COVID-19 at parties, nightclubs and bars as well as increasing rates of transmission among young Canadians,” Njoo said.
