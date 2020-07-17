Iraq Confirms over 2,000 New COVID-19 Cases

The health ministry of Iraq confirmed on Friday that it had registered more than 2,000 new infections of coronavirus over the past 24 hours.



At least 2,023 other people have tested positive for COVID-19 since yesterday while 94 more patients have lost their lives due to the novel virus, the ministry said in a statement.



The new reports brought the total number of people so far infected with COVID-19 in Iraq to 88,171 with 56,495 recoveries and 3,616 deaths since February.