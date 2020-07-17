KRG Asks for Its Constitutional Rights, Rejects Anything Less: PM Barzani



The Kurdistan Regional Government has asked for nothing that opposes the constitution of Iraq, and it accepts nothing less than its constitutional rights, said Masrour Barzani, the Prime Minister of Kurdistan Region.



Barzani made the remarks while discussing the Erbil-Baghdad relations and the ongoing dialogue between the sides during a meeting with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian in Erbil on Friday.



Prime Minister Barzani and Foreign Minister Le Drian agreed on the importance of increasing bilateral trade and investment in a way that reflects the strong, trusted political and diplomatic ties, according to the readout of the meeting.



PM Barzani also asked France to play its role in helping Kurdistan Region and the Iraqi government to reach an agreement and address their outstanding disputes.



Foreign Minister Le Drian reiterated his country's support for the Kurdistan Region at this difficult time. He announced readiness to assist, adding that experts are on the ground to help develop the agriculture sector to ease the economic crisis. Foreign Minister Le Drian added that aid to the refugee camps will continue through aid organisations.



He, on behalf of the president of French Republic, Emmanuel Macron, extended an invitation to Prime Minister Barzani to visit France.



PM Barzani later wrote on his official Twitter account: " A pleasure to receive the French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian today. Kurdistan has a special relationship with France, rooted in history and tested in moments of greatest need. We are now committed to cultivating those trusted ties to mutual benefit in trade and investment."