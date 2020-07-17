Iraq, France discuss security issues, regional situation

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein confirmed Thursday, that French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian's visit to Baghdad comes in light of security and economic challenges facing Iraq.



Hussein said during a press conference with his French counterpart, followed by the Iraqi News Agency (INA): "We touched on the role of French companies and military and security relations, and on the file of ISIS prisoners and we are continuing to fight terrorism."



He added: We discussed with the French side the regional situation and the tension that the region is witnessing, pointing out that "Iraq wishes to establish peaceful relations with all countries of the region, calling for Iraq to be a meeting place for cooperation, not to confront."



He continued, "The talks touched on the security level, both sides affirming their insistence on preserving the gains made in the war against ISIS, welcoming them to high coordination in the field of security cooperation, and the desire to develop it further."



