Friday, 17 July 2020
Friday، 17 July 2020 06:14 PM

Kadhemi discusses with Siemens delegation power energy development in Iraq

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhemi discussed with a delegation from the German company Siemens, the ways of developing electric power energy in Iraq.


During the meeting, they discussed the reality of electricity in Iraq, the plans to develop it, and identify the most important problems and obstacles that are facing this vital sector and reaching radical solutions to overcome it, according to a statement by PM’s Media Office received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA).


Al-Kadhemi said, according to the statement, that "the government is determined to address the electricity file in Iraq, which is one of the important files, as the government is making great efforts to address it, especially since the electricity sector is an essential engine for the development of the economy and the advancement of the industrial sector and the rest of the sectors," stressing "To support the government for all electric energy development projects implemented in Iraq.

