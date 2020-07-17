Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Iraq to reopen airports to international flights July 23: state media Iraq to resume oil exports to Jordan One third of Iraqis expected to be living in poverty by year's end Iran reports 2,500 new coronavirus cases Iraq, France FMs urges Iraq to keep away from regional tensions Iraq's raid on Iran-backed militias: Is the new PM ready to rein them in? Iraq bans parties, tribes from carrying weapons Iraqi PM to visit Iran next week Iran executes three political prisoners, upholds more death verdicts Iraq reports 2,110 new coronavirus cases, 87 deaths
Friday، 17 July 2020 06:12 PM

National Security, US-led Coalition review updates of withdrawing troops from Iraq

National Security Adviser Qasim Al-Araji discussed with the US charge d'affaires and the commander of US-Led international coalition forces the developments of the US troops withdrawal from Iraq.


The media office of the Adviser said in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), that "Al-Araji received US Chargé d'Affaires and the Commander of the International Coalition Forces."


The statement added that "a number of issues of common concern were discussed, foremost of which are Iraqi-American relations and their importance, as well as the importance of cooperation and coordination to provide support to Iraq."


He pointed out that "the meeting reviewed the developments of the withdrawal of US forces from Iraq, and what Iraq have verified, while stressing the need for relations with the United States with its civilian aspects in various supportive aspects and areas of Iraq."

