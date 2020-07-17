Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 17 July 2020
Friday، 17 July 2020 06:06 PM

France urges US to exert more efforts to enforce Libya embargo

France’s foreign ministry on Friday rebuffed US assertions that a European Union naval mission to enforce a UN weapons embargo for Libya was biased and not serious, saying Washington should itself be doing more to stop the flow of weapons, Reuters reported.


David Schenker, assistant secretary for Near East Affairs at the U.S. State Department, said on Thursday Europe should go beyond limiting arms-supply interdictions to Turkey by designating Russian military contractor Wagner Group and calling out Moscow and other countries such as the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Egypt over the issue.

