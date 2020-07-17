Baghdad Post chief editor says received death threat on Twitter

Chief Editor of The Baghdad Post Sufian Samarrai said an element of Iranian-aligned Kataib Hezbollah, designated by several states as terrorist, threatened to assassinate him and kill Al-Hadath staff, to which Samarrai does not belong.

Someone calling him self Mujahid Abu Namir Al-Safi, a member of the Iran-aligned IMIS, claimed Samarrai is the head of Al-Hadath channel and threatened to "reach him wherever he is," in an apparent death threat.

Safi tried to turn the table on Samarrai, saying "I don't care if you kill me," while he is the one who threatened Samarrai in the first place.