EASA warns against flying over Iran for risk of being targeted

The European Aviation Safety Agency warned against flying through Iranian airspace, saying passenger aircraft flying over Iran risk being accidentally targeted by Iran's air-defense systems, Bloomberg reported.
“Due to the hazardous security situation, and poor coordination between civil aviation and military operations, there is a risk of misidentification of civil aircraft,” EASA announced on Thursday. “Due to the presence of various advanced air-defense systems, it is advised to be cautious.”
