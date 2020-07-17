Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 17 July 2020
Friday، 17 July 2020

EASA warns against flying over Iran for risk of being targeted

The European Aviation Safety Agency warned against flying through Iranian airspace, saying passenger aircraft flying over Iran risk being accidentally targeted by Iran's air-defense systems, Bloomberg  reported.

“Due to the hazardous security situation, and poor coordination between civil aviation and military operations, there is a risk of misidentification of civil aircraft,” EASA announced on Thursday. “Due to the presence of various advanced air-defense systems, it is advised to be cautious.”
