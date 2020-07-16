Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 16 July 2020
Breaking
Iraq to reopen airports to international flights July 23: state media Iraq to resume oil exports to Jordan One third of Iraqis expected to be living in poverty by year's end Iran reports 2,500 new coronavirus cases Iraq, France FMs urges Iraq to keep away from regional tensions Iraq’s raid on Iran-backed militias: Is the new PM ready to rein them in? Iraq bans parties, tribes from carrying weapons Iraqi PM to visit Iran next week Iran executes three political prisoners, upholds more death verdicts Iraq reports 2,110 new coronavirus cases, 87 deaths
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Thursday، 16 July 2020 06:01 PM

Iraq to reopen airports to international flights July 23: state media

523851Image1
Iraq is set to reopen its airports to resume international commercial flights on July 23 as it eases coronavirus-related lockdown measures, state media reported Thursday. 

The decision also affects airports within the Kurdistan Region, which operate under federal authority.

As part of efforts to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority on March 17 banned commercial passenger flights. The ban was extended multiple times as the virus continued to spread quickly throughout the country.

The government committee overseeing Iraq’s response to the pandemic, led by Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, on Thursday decided to ease several lockdown measures. Shopping malls may now re-open and curfew will be imposed for shorter hours, form 9:30pm to 6:00am. The curfew will be lifted in early August, the state news reported.


Iraq recorded 2,281 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, including the Kurdistan Region. This brings the total number of the cases to 86,148. Of this, 3,522 people have died.   
Related Stories
Read
زواتي-324-الف-برميل-واردات-المملكة-من-نفط-العراق-الشهر-الماضي-800x450

Iraq to resume oil exports to Jordan 16 July 2020 05:47 PM

2190466-991028972

Iraq, France FMs urges Iraq to keep away from regional tensions 16 July 2020 05:31 PM

army iraq

Iraq announces killing 7 terrorists on Faraj mountains 16 July 2020 01:46 AM

isis

Salih: Anti-ISIS efforts to continue until all remnants are eliminated 16 July 2020 01:42 AM

3

Turkish Artillery Shells Duhok's Kani Masi: Official 15 July 2020 06:40 PM

2

Kurdistan Border Security Seizes over 25kg of Gold Smuggled from Iran 15 July 2020 06:38 PM

1

Iraqi Forces Breach Kurdistan Region Border: Official 15 July 2020 06:35 PM

thumbs_b_c_2fd21a7e8684956632625c6744900f6b

Iraq bans parties, tribes from carrying weapons 15 July 2020 05:50 PM

Comments