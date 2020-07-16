Iraq to resume oil exports to Jordan

The Jordanian Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Hala Zawati on Thursday announced that Iraq will resume pumping oil to the Kingdom after completing the logistical procedures.



In a press statement, Zawati said that the two sides agreed last week to resume export of Iraqi oil to the Zarqa-based Jordan Petroleum Refinery Company, stressing the importance of the move in boosting bilateral cooperation in the field of energy.



In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the minister stated that Iraqi tanker trucks are unloaded on the borders (back-to-back), in line with government procedures to slow the spread of the virus.



Under a memorandum of understanding signed in February 2019, Jordan purchases Iraqi oil at an average of 10,000 barrels a day, constituting 7 percent of the Kingdom’s needs.



