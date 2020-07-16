Iran reports 2,500 new coronavirus cases

The Iranian health ministry on Thursday reported that it had detected 2,500 new infections of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours.



Speaking to reporters, Sima Lari, a spokesperson for the ministry, pointed out that the death toll also rose to 13,608 after 198 other people lost their lives.



The total number of infections in the country has now spiked to 267,061, Lari added.



However, at least 230,608 patients have so far recovered from the novel virus, according to the spokesperson.