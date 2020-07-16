Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 16 July 2020
Thursday، 16 July 2020 05:31 PM

Iraq, France FMs urges Iraq to keep away from regional tensions

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein on Thursday received his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian in Baghdad where they discussed various topics, including security and military relations between the two countries.

Speaking to reporters after their meeting, Hussein noted that they exchanged views on the security and military ties between Baghdad and Paris as well as the issue of French prisoners of ISIS held in Iraq.

The role of French companies in doing investments in Iraq, the fight against IS, and regional tensions were also discussed during the meeting.

On his part, Le Drian expressed his country's support for the operations carried out by the Iraqi forces against the extremist IS group to protect Iraq's sovereignty and its democratic system.

Le Drian also said that Iraq's sovereignty is important and confirmed that his country is looking forward to seeing Iraq "restoring its pioneering role to create balance for the Middle East."

As for the coronavirus pandemic, Le Drian told reporters that France is supporting Iraq in facing the disease.


In October 2019, Le Drian also visited Baghdad and held meetings with Iraqi top officials, discussing bilateral cooperation and means to end the threat of IS militants.

France is part of a U.S.-led international coalition tasked with helping the Iraqi security forces in the fight against the IS militants by carrying out airstrikes against their positions in Iraq and Syria as well as providing military equipment and training to Iraqi forces. Enditem
